SunTrust Banks Raises Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $62.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares in the company, valued at $806,317.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.