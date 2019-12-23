Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phoenix Group (PHNX)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Phoenix Group (LON: PHNX) recently:

  • 12/16/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/11/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 12/9/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 12/6/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 12/6/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/6/2019 – Phoenix Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/4/2019 – Phoenix Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2019 – Phoenix Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 760 ($10.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/29/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 11/28/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 11/28/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 11/19/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 11/1/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 10/24/2019 – Phoenix Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 748.20 ($9.84) on Monday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($7.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 759 ($9.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 725.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 697.58.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

