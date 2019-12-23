4NEW Price Down 21.2% This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, BitForex and Cobinhood. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $6,688.00 and $1,188.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

