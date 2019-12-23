Kuai Token (KT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

