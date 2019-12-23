Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives $12.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,635 shares of company stock worth $128,012. Corporate insiders own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polarityte by 19.5% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Polarityte by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $2.60 on Friday. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

