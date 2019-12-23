Analysts Set Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Williams Capital cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Avista stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.33. Avista has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $49.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 35.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 472,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avista by 68.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the second quarter valued at $18,660,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 595.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 431,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 369,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

