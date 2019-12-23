All Sports (SOC) Price Down 0.9% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $98,234.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $50.98. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

