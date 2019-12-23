Brokerages Set DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) PT at $2.43

Shares of DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHXM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 target price on DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC set a $2.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on shares of DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DHX Media by 2,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DHX Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHX Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHXM opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. DHX Media has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $148.51 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.93.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. On average, analysts expect that DHX Media will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

