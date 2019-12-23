IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1,233.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

