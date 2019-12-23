Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Receives $40.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

PSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PSN opened at $40.88 on Friday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

