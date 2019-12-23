VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.67 billion. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

