Brokerages Set Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) PT at $6.60

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEET. Roth Capital began coverage on Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

Meet Group stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Meet Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Meet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meet Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meet Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

