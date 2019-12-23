RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $9.65 on Friday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

