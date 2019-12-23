HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $852,190.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $489.62 million and $852,190.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00022447 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004877 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052647 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

