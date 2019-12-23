IG Gold (IGG) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, IG Gold has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market cap of $939,158.00 and $3,712.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, TRX Market, LATOKEN and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00047588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IGG is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, TRX Market, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

