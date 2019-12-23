Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $279.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $282.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

