Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NYSE:HXL opened at $73.74 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 333.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

