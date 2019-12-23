TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.98% from the company’s current price.

TLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC opened at $5.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative net margin of 390.91% and a negative return on equity of 147.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

