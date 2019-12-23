MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

ASX MXT opened at A$2.07 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$2.05 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.05. MCP Master Income Trust has a 52-week low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a 52-week high of A$2.11 ($1.50).

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

