Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CDP stock opened at A$6.12 ($4.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. Carindale Property Trust has a 52-week low of A$5.85 ($4.15) and a 52-week high of A$7.50 ($5.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$6.01 and its 200 day moving average is A$6.51.

Carindale Property Trust Company Profile

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

