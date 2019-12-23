Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP (ASX:FPP) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.98. Fat Prophets G P F Ordinary Units FP has a 52-week low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of A$1.22 ($0.87).

Fat Prophets Global Property Fund is a real estate fund launched and managed by One Managed Investment Funds Limited. It invests in global listed REITs. Fat Prophets Global Property Fund was founded in 2017 and is domiciled in Australia.

