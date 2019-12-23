goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$71.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.70. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$30.42 and a twelve month high of C$71.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 21.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.72.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$156.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$155.97 million. Analysts expect that goeasy will post 5.2099996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,928,942.10. Also, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total value of C$1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,968,730.89.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

