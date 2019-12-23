Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Plans Dividend of $3.50

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $118.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. Omega Flex has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

