Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Associated Capital Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AC stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. Associated Capital Group has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a P/E ratio of 90.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

In other news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 12,998 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.07 per share, for a total transaction of $468,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 859 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,442.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $738,637. Corporate insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

