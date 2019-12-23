Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $473.50

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 473.50 ($6.23) and last traded at GBX 472.73 ($6.22), with a volume of 44047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($6.18).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 449.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 445.30. The stock has a market cap of $791.69 million and a P/E ratio of 163.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

In other news, insider Vivien Gould acquired 5,000 shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £21,900 ($28,808.21).

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.