Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.00

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.23), with a volume of 257460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.21).

VEC has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $572.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.77.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

