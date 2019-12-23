Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $289,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.47 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

