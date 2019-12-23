Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given $53.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $53.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 238 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CKH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seacor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Seacor by 325.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seacor in the third quarter worth $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacor in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor in the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Seacor has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $852.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

