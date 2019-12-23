Analysts Set $32.50 Target Price for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.66 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $609.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.97. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

