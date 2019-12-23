Zacks: China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given $23.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE:CYD opened at $13.54 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $553.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.80.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Yuchai International will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

