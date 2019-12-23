Zacks: Brokerages Set $61.67 Target Price for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $61.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock worth $432,750 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 199.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSBW stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.