Zacks: Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Erie Indemnity’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ERIE opened at $169.68 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $123.94 and a one year high of $270.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $638.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,831,000 after buying an additional 660,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 242,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 606.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,456,000 after acquiring an additional 187,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,854,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,819,000 after acquiring an additional 137,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

