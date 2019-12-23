Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits One Day Volume of $2,780.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.36 million and $2,780.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

