POA Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million (POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

