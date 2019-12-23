ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $252.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $252.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00056013 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00082847 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000896 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00069919 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,555.54 or 0.99721180 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 109.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,588,660 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

