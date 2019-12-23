GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Tops $232,009.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $232,009.00 and $166.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,570.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.01764531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.78 or 0.02599243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00558730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00636236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055794 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00387952 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 15,473,348 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

