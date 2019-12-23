BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits Market Cap of $632,942.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $632,942.00 and $3,133.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 58.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00387952 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00071580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00092929 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001444 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,951,797,715 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Exrates, Crex24, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

