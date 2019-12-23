DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $2,003.00 and $1.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007455 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00052061 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00327947 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003749 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009514 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

DeltaChain Token Trading

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DELTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.