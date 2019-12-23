Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Avid Bioservices posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avid Bioservices Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Avid Bioservices Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect KEMET Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect KEMET Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share
-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 54,100 Shares of CRH Medical Corp
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 54,100 Shares of CRH Medical Corp


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report