Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Avid Bioservices posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $421.97 million, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

