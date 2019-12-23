Zacks: Analysts Expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) to announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KEMET’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. KEMET posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KEMET will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET in the third quarter valued at $4,907,000. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KEMET by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after buying an additional 215,156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in KEMET by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KEMET by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,824,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after buying an additional 410,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

KEM opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.67. KEMET has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

