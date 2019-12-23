-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.39.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

