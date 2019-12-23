-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Also, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 172,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $204.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.39.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Avid Bioservices Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Avid Bioservices Inc Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect KEMET Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect KEMET Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share
-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 54,100 Shares of CRH Medical Corp
Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 54,100 Shares of CRH Medical Corp


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report