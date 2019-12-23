Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,745 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,894,000 after acquiring an additional 900,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 195.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 868,575 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,966,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $53.86 on Monday. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

