Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 526,569 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $83,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in American Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $125.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.