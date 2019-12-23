Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 54,100 Shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,533,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CRH Medical worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,111,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 587.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 163,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 139,716 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $3.62 on Monday. CRH Medical Corp has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

