Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 532,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

