Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $154,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 50.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $243.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

