Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 27,177 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 726,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $67,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 735.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 166.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.38.

NYSE IR opened at $135.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,055 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.