Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,305,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,270 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $95,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,444,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $822,884,000 after purchasing an additional 430,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $718,508,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $665,498,000 after purchasing an additional 785,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,836 shares of company stock worth $3,815,640. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

