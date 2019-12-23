Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $137.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $430.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $139.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

