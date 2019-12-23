Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $112.64 Million Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,148,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,292 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $112,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,004,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,795,000 after purchasing an additional 931,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $30,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at $21,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,476,000 after acquiring an additional 584,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock worth $2,778,503. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.